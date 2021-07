The lululemon x Mark Healey Moon Drift Collection has been unveiled as a collaboration lineup of fashion products that will provide avid sports enthusiasts with a way to maximize their performance. The collection includes a number of purpose-driven products such as the Moon Drift Jacket, the Mood Drift Short Sleeve Shirt, the Moon Drift Board Shorts, the Mood Drift Long Sleeve Shirt, the Moon Drift Pants and the Moon Drift Short. The fashion products are all characterized by their four-way stretch design and the ability to keep the wearer feeling comfortable when the temperature rises.