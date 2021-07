Losing a certain player or two might mean looking ahead to the next season for some teams. The Green Bay Packers are a prime example. If Aaron Rodgers fails to show for training camp, the rest of the team will carry on but their offense will be set back. All reports from minicamp and OTAs without Rodgers point to Jordan Love struggling, and a running game and defense can only carry a team so far. The Packers did have a top-10 defense last year but their coordinator is now on the Bears staff.