The Flash Set Pics Feature Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew set pics from The Flash have come online from the film’s London production, showing off Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. You can see the set pics below, which shows Calle in her costume and in a wiring rig for a scene as well as Keaton in a suit. Ezra Miller is also on set as Barry Allen, dressed professionally in his civilian identity.

411mania.com
