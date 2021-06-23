The Flash Set Pics Feature Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl

The Flash movie has given us our first glimpse of Sasha Calle as Supergirl, which has DC movie fans speculating who she might be. The Flash movie. Before the leaked photos hit the web, director Andy Muschietti took to his Instagram account, per usual, to tease fans with a post of the costume on his grid, simply tagging The Flash Movie in the description. Sasha Calle's portrayal of Supergirl in The Flash movie is a far cry from The CW's Supergirl series, where Melissa Benoist portrays Kara Zor-El. Her black hair and the cut of the suit is very reminiscent of Supergirl in the Injustice comic, as series writer Tom Taylor pointed out on Twitter. We're all looking forward to The Flash 2022, and what Ezra Miller's portrayal of The Flash will bring us DC fans. When we get the flash 2022 trailer, hopefully we'll see what type of involvement Sasha Calle's Supergirl will have throughout the DC Universe film. In other entertainment news, Kevin Feige gave a hint that there may be more MCU prequels in our future after Black Widow. We got our first look at the many costumes that'll grace the upcoming Shazam sequel! In a photo that even has Skittles tasting the rainbow, director David Sandberg tweeted out the ensemble cast decked out in their fits. The photo spotlights Zachary Levi's Shazam, with Adam Brody's Freddy Freeman, Meagan Good's Darla Dudley, Ross Butler's Eugene Choi, Michelle Borth's Mary Bromfield, and D.J. Cot-rona's Pedro Peña. We'll have to wait and see what they look like in the Shazam 2 trailer. We break it all down in this episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson!