Dallas-Fort Worth hotels still bleeding revenue after COVID’s gut punch

By Bill Hethcock
Dallas Business Journal
 14 days ago
Hotels in North Texas are starting to see a rebound as more people are vaccinated and return to vacationing. But corporate travel still lags, leaving revenue down 42.4 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021.

ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

