Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

5.8-magnitude quake shakes Peru coast; no reports of damage

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Peru’s central coast late Tuesday, causing some residents of the capital to run out of their shaking homes or buildings. There were no immediate reports of damages.

The U.S Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was 6.4 miles (10.3 kilometers) west-southwest of Mala in Canete province, and had a depth of 50 kilometers.

The quake was felt in the capital of Lima and some rocks fell onto a roadway on the city’s Pacific coastline, but authorities reported no major damages.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific’s so-called Ring of Fire.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Central Coast#Pacific#Extreme Weather#Lima#Ap#The U S Geological Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Weather
News Break
World
News Break
Environment
Related
Billings, MTDaily Inter Lake

4.1 magnitude earthquake reported northeast of Billings

BILLINGS (AP) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook northern Yellowstone County, northeast of Billings, on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. A USGS map shows the epicenter of the quake was the northernmost area of the county, which is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of the town of Melstone.
Billings, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

4.1 magnitude earthquake reported northeast of Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook northern Yellowstone County, northeast of Billings,, on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. A USGS map shows the epicenter of the quake was the northernmost area of the county, which is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of the town of Melstone.
Billings, MTArgus Press

4.1 magnitude earthquake reported northeast of Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook northern Yellowstone County, northeast of Billings,, on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. A USGS map shows the epicenter of the quake was the northernmost area of the county, which is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of the town of Melstone.
Billings, MTccenterdispatch.com

4.1 magnitude earthquake reported northeast of Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook northern Yellowstone County, northeast of Billings,, on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. A USGS map shows the epicenter of the quake was the northernmost area of the county, which is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of the town of Melstone.
Billings, MTUS News and World Report

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Northeast of Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook northern Yellowstone County, northeast of Billings,, on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. A USGS map shows the epicenter of the quake was the northernmost area of the county, which is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of the town of Melstone.
Hawaii StatePosted by
UPI News

5.2-magnitude quake strikes off coast of Hawaii's Big Island

July 6 (UPI) -- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Monday off the northern coast of Hawaii's Big Island, the easternmost island in the Hawaiian chain, officials said. The United States Geological Survey recorded the quake about 8 miles north of Kukihaele at a depth of 16.7 miles. Several people reported feeling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy