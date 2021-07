After a year upended by the pandemic, six high school graduates from around the U.S. spoke to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about their hopes for the future of education. In a virtual event with The Education Trust and Chalkbeat that will stream on June 24, the students told Cardona about policy issues facing their schools and offered him advice of their own. On their minds were issues like the digital divide, the challenges facing undocumented students, and gun violence.