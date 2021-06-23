NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang concedes, bows out of race
Andrew Yang gracefully bowed out of the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday evening, telling supporters he just didn’t have the numbers to take the lead. “You all know I am a numbers guy,” he said during a gathering of volunteers and supporters at the Yotel in Midtown Manhattan. “I’m someone who traffics in what’s happening by the numbers, and I’m not going to be the next mayor of New York City ... I am conceding this race.”www.nydailynews.com