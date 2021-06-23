Cancel
Covington, GA

GBI: Suspect dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Covington

By Catherine Catoura
CBS 46
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Newton County late Tuesday night. The incident happened on the 3000 block of Georgia 162 in Covington around 5:44 p.m. The shooting sent one deputy to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities reported that the deputy was in stable condition. The suspect, however, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

