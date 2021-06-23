Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Pregnant woman jumps from apartment building to escape Alabama fire

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fx3Qy_0accjY4W00

MOBILE, Ala. — A pregnant woman from south Alabama was hospitalized after she jumped from her second-story apartment to escape a fire, authorities said.

The fire occurred in Mobile at about 5:30 a.m. CDT, AL.com reported.

According to a spokesperson with Mobile Fire-Rescue, flames and smoke started appearing at the Bay Oaks Apartments and it took crews about 40 minutes to put out the blaze, WBMA reported.

The woman, who is seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend, who also jumped from the second floor, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, WKRG reported.

Two other people were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital with varying degrees of injuries, WPMI reported.

Eight families were displaced, a Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesperson told WBMA.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
34K+
Followers
57K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Accidents
Mobile, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Accidents
City
Mobile, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Apartment Building#Escape Fire#Accident#Mobile Fire Rescue#Wbma#Darwin Wpmi#Wkrg#Abc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
ALA
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Kennesaw, GAPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Golf pro Gene Siller killed after witnessing ‘crime in progress,’ police say

KENNESAW, Ga. — A professional golfer who was shot and killed at a country club in Georgia had witnessed a “crime in progress,” likely leading to his death, according to police and WSB-TV. Authorities found Siller dead Saturday at the 10th hole of the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his head, WSB reported.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police search for “criminal bandit gardeners”

TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department are searching for a group of suspected thieves caught on camera stealing from a gardening business in south Tulsa. TPD says the group targeted the same business over the past month. In their post, they even refer to them as “criminal...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Video shows violent robbery at east Tulsa smoke shop

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are sharing video of a violent robbery and assault at the Cloud Chaserz Smoke Shop near 26th and Sheridan. TPD says three men entered the store June 17 and confront a male employee. As two suspects punch him in the face several times, a third suspect goes behind the counter and assaults a female employee, losing his mask in the process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy