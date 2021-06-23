Cancel
Pirates rally for 6-3 win over skidding White Sox

By JOHN PERROTTO
GreenwichTime
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night. A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after...

