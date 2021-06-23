50/50 Women on Boards™ Recognizes First United Corporation as a "3+" Company with Three or More Women Directors

The Assistant Director will bolster University efforts to cultivate civic and community engagement and inspire university stakeholders to strive for positive social impact. Specifically, the Assistant Director will be responsible for a variety of programmatic and administrative aspects of the Civic Scholars program, the Next Steps AmeriCorps program, and Arcadia Votes, as well as for leading various activities related to community engagement. The Assistant Director will need to build strong relationships with students, Arcadia University faculty and staff, and external stakeholders. The Assistant Director is responsible for advising individual students and student groups, as they engage in community service, advocacy, activism, and social entrepreneurship. The Assistant Director will monitor Civic Scholars’ progress through their program and also manage assessment of the program overall. The Assistant Director also fosters engaged students’ sense of belonging through mentorship, community building, and student leadership opportunities related to promoting, and reflecting on, civic engagement.