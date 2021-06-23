Lucas responds to KCPD budget lawsuit: ‘Legally and factually false’

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a response to an ongoing lawsuit over his decision to relocate a portion of the Police Department’s budget. The lawsuit was filed by the state last month on behalf of a majority of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners against Lucas and other city officials. The plaintiffs sought a reversal and voiding of Lucas’s mandates, the return of budgetary control to the board, and a temporary restraining order against the defendants requiring the return of the funds.