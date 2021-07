SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Drury University men’s basketball head coach announced that Chris Carr will join the Panthers coaching staff as an assistant. Carr played six seasons in the National Basketball Association and played professionally for two years overseas. He was a second round draft pick of the Phoenix Suns in 1995 and saw time with the Suns, Timberwolves, Nets, Warriors, Bulls, and Celtics. While playing for Minnesota in 1997, he was the NBA Slam Dunk Contest runner-up as Kobe Bryant won the event that year in Cleveland, Ohio.