More than 216,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered on the Big Island, with nearly 6,000 of those shots going into arms since June 16. To date, including state and federal resources, 1,653,324 shots have been administered across Hawaii, according to the Department of Health. That equates to about 62% of the state’s population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 57%, or more than 805,800 people, having completed the inoculation process.