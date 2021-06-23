Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Juvenile Justice System

fox8tv.com
 14 days ago

A statewide task force has found that Pennsylvania locks up far too many first-time and low-level youth offenders. The bipartisan task force says black youth in particular are disproportionately yanked from their homes and prosecuted as adults. The group says reforms are urgently needed to make the state’s juvenile justice...

www.fox8tv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoFile

Experts: Wyo juvenile justice lacks adequate data, consistency

Reform advocates last week pushed the Wyoming Legislature to reduce the county-by-county inconsistencies, and fill the outcome-tracking holes that have long plagued the state’s juvenile justice system. Jurisdictions currently vary widely in how they work with troubled kids, and there is little data that allows policy makers to measure whether...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
DCist

New Bill Aims To Keep D.C. Teens Out Of Adult Justice System

Federal prosecutors in D.C. currently have the ability to charge teenagers accused of violent crimes as adults — a decision that cannot be overruled by judges. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine wants to change that, arguing that keeping kids out of the adult justice system would improve outcomes for young people convicted of crimes and make the city safer.
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Rapid Covid 19 testing for Nevadans in the criminal justice system

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keeping this global pandemic front and center. Life Changes has a new initiative for any man or woman involved in the criminal justice system. The non-profit has 11 properties between Sparks and Reno and helps both men and women turn their lives around and beat addiction. Four...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Law and Justice committee will examine prison contracts, criminal justice system data

People who are incarcerated in Montana prisons pay on average $9.24 to make a 15-minute out-of-state call to their families, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. “We know that keeping in touch with families is a key factor in reducing recidivism,” said Andrea Fenster, a staff attorney for the nonprofit that studies mass incarceration. “But […] The post Law and Justice committee will examine prison contracts, criminal justice system data appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Protestsnewscentermaine.com

Judge orders release of video showing assault on police in Capitol tunnel

WASHINGTON — New videos from the Capitol riot released Wednesday show a Connecticut man and other members of the pro-Trump mob crushing D.C. Police Officer Daniel Hodges inside the Capitol tunnels. The videos, four in total, were released following a request to U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden by WUSA9 and...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Ask Grandpa: Justice system valid; on real perseverance

I was going to send this as a letter to the editor, but they’d print my name. I know you keep names out of the paper. I don’t need people to know my name. You see, I am an ex-felon. I am writing in response to the person who wrote a letter to the editor pitching a fit about having been called for jury duty. When I was in court on my case, my lawyer and I decided that we wanted a jury trial. We felt that there may have been some prejudice on the part of the judge assigned to preside over my trial. With 12 people sitting on the jury, we had a better chance of getting justice instead of railroaded. I was given a reasonable and fair sentence. Prison was the best thing that ever happened to me, but you know what they say about too much of a good thing. I still do not believe that I would have gotten a fair bench trial. The notion of a one-person jury is just preposterous. And the idea that it is too much trouble to uphold the Constitution or serve one’s country and/or community is just plain sickening. I wish I had the opportunity to sit on a jury. I would render what I thought to be the true verdict as presented by the facts. Before prison, I doubt that I would have done that. I want to thank the jurors that found me guilty and gave me a fair sentence. They are far more American and Christian than people that are too self-centered to serve.
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

A year later, Handy retains faith in justice system

KINDERHOOK — In the year since a local Fourth of July party ended with an alleged assault, multiple charges, disciplinary action and a lengthy police investigation, no trial date has been set in the case of Harold Handy. The case spawned rallies, placement of signs throughout Columbia County and a...
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

What can the COVID-19 crisis teach us about building gender-sensitive justice systems?

More and more evidence is emerging on the risks that the COVID-19 pandemic is putting on women’s economic and financial security. Not only are female-dominated sectors heavily affected by the crisis, but women are usually the ones to leave the labor force to take care of children when kindergartens are closed, or when remote schooling calls for additional supervision. And financial setbacks are just a fraction of a larger net of legal hurdles and discriminatory practices. What about existing restrictions on women’s property rights? And what about the financial strain mothers face when they cannot obtain the alimony payment urgently needed to support their children?
Milwaukee County, WIOn Milwaukee

How one woman wants to transform the justice system

Chantell Jewell thinks now is the time to change the criminal justice system. Jewell, the first Black woman to serve as the superintendent of the Milwaukee County House of Correction, is working on two new programs for residents of that facility in Franklin. Jewell said the House of Correction is...
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
The Independent

My ex used the justice system as a form of coercive control – the law should not aid the abuse of women

Years after I escaped a marriage where I was emotionally, physically and financially abused, my ex-husband tried to control me by forcing me back to court to fight for my child.This week a report found nine out of 10 women get no support through the family courts, that the experience risks re-traumatising them and many abusers use the justice system as a form of coercive control. I am one of those women.I have never willingly chosen to go to court. Writing about it now, I feel triggered by how horrendous each of the half dozen occasions were.I arrived early, hid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy