Juvenile Justice System

I was going to send this as a letter to the editor, but they’d print my name. I know you keep names out of the paper. I don’t need people to know my name. You see, I am an ex-felon. I am writing in response to the person who wrote a letter to the editor pitching a fit about having been called for jury duty. When I was in court on my case, my lawyer and I decided that we wanted a jury trial. We felt that there may have been some prejudice on the part of the judge assigned to preside over my trial. With 12 people sitting on the jury, we had a better chance of getting justice instead of railroaded. I was given a reasonable and fair sentence. Prison was the best thing that ever happened to me, but you know what they say about too much of a good thing. I still do not believe that I would have gotten a fair bench trial. The notion of a one-person jury is just preposterous. And the idea that it is too much trouble to uphold the Constitution or serve one’s country and/or community is just plain sickening. I wish I had the opportunity to sit on a jury. I would render what I thought to be the true verdict as presented by the facts. Before prison, I doubt that I would have done that. I want to thank the jurors that found me guilty and gave me a fair sentence. They are far more American and Christian than people that are too self-centered to serve.