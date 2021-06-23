Cancel
No Booze, No Autographs: Tokyo 2020 Unveils Fan Rules With A Month To Go

By Sara HUSSEIN, Andrew MCKIRDY
International Business Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo alcohol, no hugs, no cheers and no autographs: Tokyo Olympic organisers unveiled tough new rules for spectators at the pandemic Games on Wednesday, as they marked one month until the opening ceremony. Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto warned festivities "will have to be suppressed" to keep the Games safe,...

www.ibtimes.com
