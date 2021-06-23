Cancel
Concerts in the Vineyard – Rhett Miller & The All Stars at City Winery Hudson Valley

By Mickey Deneher
NYS Music
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine aficionado and music impresario Michael Dorf, has taken a defunct 207-year-old textile mill in Montgomery NY and transformed its 22 acres into a winery, restaurant, and event space: City Winery Hudson Valley. Add to that, tucked away amongst the sprawling grounds, an amphitheater; sculpted by nature and cradled by the Wallkill River. Seizing on the expanse, CWHV has started “Concerts in the Vineyard,” a summer series offering live music in a bucolic setting.

