The Adam Duvall hot streak is an enigma, but it doesn’t usually surprise Miami’s slugger

Fort Dodge Softball has been on a tear taking 20 of their last 21 games. The lone loss came by one run, in a showdown with #2 Muscatine in the FD Softball Invitational Finals. The Dodgers have found ways to win in this stretch even when the offensive production dipped. Jalen Adams has been nothing short of spectacular in the circle, the Iowa commit has an ERA of less than .60 putting her among the state leaders. Fort Dodge Coach Andi Adams continues to get her team ready for the postseason. Adams knows the expectations are as high as possible. Coach Adams joined Rob Jones on Saturday for the “Hy-Vee Fort Dodge Coaches Corner” on 99.7 and here on our website. The two talked about the latest hot streak and how Fort Dodge was able to correct the drop in runs scored. They also talked about the incredible play of Senior Catcher TK Doster, who recently tied the career home run record. They also talked about the great season that RF Maia Davis is having after solidifying herself in that position. The conversation is below.