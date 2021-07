Elton John has spoken out in criticism of the UK government, describing them as “philistines”. The singer was specifically criticising the handling of music and performing regulations in the aftermath of Brexit, describing them as “crucifying” to young performers. British artists must now contend with requirements for visas, work permits and equipment carnets when touring the EU, which have been condemned by many musicians as costly and time-consuming, and are likely to put many smaller artists off touring the EU altogether. Speaking to The Observer New Review, John said: “I’m livid about what the government did when Brexit happened....