FORECAST: KC metro in store for windy Wednesday ahead of rain's return

KCTV 5
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday will be dry and windy, but rain will be making a comeback before we know it. Plus, will stick around for a while.

www.kctv5.com
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Warm and muggy with more chances for showers. Another hot and muggy day is on tap for Wednesday across the Boston region, along with more chances for storms. Forecasters expect high humidity and temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some storms could be strong to severe.
EnvironmentKCTV 5

FORECAST: Increasing rain chances Wednesday

The afternoon high should be near 91 with heat index values a couple of degrees higher. A cold front should drop through tomorrow increasing our rain chances and possibly developing a thunderstorm but I don't expect anything severe. Those chances come later in the week as a complex is forecasted to develop in Iowa Friday night and move into northern Missouri early Saturday morning, bringing us heavy rains to begin the weekend.
Bell County, TXKWTX

Rain chances back today but coverage should be much lower

After one of the rainiest starts to July in history, another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms rolled through Central Texas Monday. Nearly everyone saw rain yesterday but the highest totals were across Coryell and Bell County where radar estimates 2″ to 4″ of rain fell. We have yet another round of showers and thunderstorms on the way today but the coverage should be much lower today and for the rest of the week. There will be some rain around but the widespread rain seems to be over for at least a little bit of time. Morning temperatures are in the low-to-mid 70s today under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Thanks to all of yesterday’s rainfall, we’re expecting widespread light and patchy fog. Fog will be locally dense though, especially in Coryell, western Bell, and Hamilton County where the bulk of Monday’s rain fell. Isolated showers are possible through midday mainly west of I-35 but those should be few and far between. Rain chances climb to about 40% this afternoon, especially so along and south of Highway 190 and also into Milam and Robertson County too. Just like with Monday’s rain, rain may hold on for a few hours after sunset before completely dissipating. Another few scattered showers and storms should bubble up in Wednesday’s afternoon heat too with the highest chances again along and south of Highway 190. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s with heat index values solidly in the mid-90s.
EnvironmentABC6.com

Storms End, Muggy & Warm Overnight

Still loud and bright with heavy rainfall, but no longer “severe”. The Warning has expired. Still some gusty winds, but likely below severe criteria. (Winds below 58 MPH). Storms will continue through 9 P.M., but have weakened. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy and warm. Muggy as well. Around 70°.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Hot and humid Wednesday with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another hot, humid, and hazy summer day is in the books for us as temperatures once again rose into the upper 80s to low 90s statewide. We will begin to work in some activity for our Wednesday with returning rain chances. Tuesday night: Skies will become partly...
Harrison County, MSwxxv25.com

07/06 Ryan’s “Even More Rain” Tuesday Night Forecast

We really just can’t catch a break with this rain as even more falls tonight. There hasn’t been much activity over the last few hours, but what we have seen has been heavy, and lingering in one area just west of Hwy 49. This has led to a 6 hour accumulation of almost 5″ and a 24 hour accumulation of close to 10″.
New Orleans, LAWDSU

More rain and storms possible Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — After flooding rain along the Mississippi coast this morning, things will dry out as we go into the overnight hours. An isolated shower or storm will be possible overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s. For Wednesday, we'll again see rain and storm potential, with...
South Bend, INWNDU

First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing; Another hot day Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a chance in the heat and humidity but it won’t come for another day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and with the humidity it will feel more like the 90s. Cloud cover will increase on Wednesday as well as Thursday and Friday. The difference will be the rain chances going up on Thursday as a cool front drops down from the north. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be a bit more comfortable and in the upper 70s.
Yuma, AZkyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Dry and windy

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will warm to a few degrees above normal for much of the coming week with highs mostly in a 109 to 112 degree range across the lower deserts. A slight boost in moisture is likely later this week, but this alone is not likely to be enough to bring back rain chances for the lower deserts.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Chances for rain increase Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be warm overnight with lows near 70. We'll see increasing clouds Wednesday with a chance for spotty thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. They should not be severe or long lasting. The high will be 86 degrees. We'll dry out briefly on Thursday....

