FORECAST: KC metro in store for windy Wednesday ahead of rain's return

After one of the rainiest starts to July in history, another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms rolled through Central Texas Monday. Nearly everyone saw rain yesterday but the highest totals were across Coryell and Bell County where radar estimates 2″ to 4″ of rain fell. We have yet another round of showers and thunderstorms on the way today but the coverage should be much lower today and for the rest of the week. There will be some rain around but the widespread rain seems to be over for at least a little bit of time. Morning temperatures are in the low-to-mid 70s today under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Thanks to all of yesterday’s rainfall, we’re expecting widespread light and patchy fog. Fog will be locally dense though, especially in Coryell, western Bell, and Hamilton County where the bulk of Monday’s rain fell. Isolated showers are possible through midday mainly west of I-35 but those should be few and far between. Rain chances climb to about 40% this afternoon, especially so along and south of Highway 190 and also into Milam and Robertson County too. Just like with Monday’s rain, rain may hold on for a few hours after sunset before completely dissipating. Another few scattered showers and storms should bubble up in Wednesday’s afternoon heat too with the highest chances again along and south of Highway 190. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s with heat index values solidly in the mid-90s.