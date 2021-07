The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has banned Bahrain’s 400m world champion Salwa Eid Naser from competition for two years following missed drug tests in 2019 and 2020. Naser, who won her maiden 400m world title in 2019, was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in June 2020 for the whereabouts failures, but in October of last year, the organization dropped the charges and her suspension was lifted. When the AIU announced this decision, World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency made an appeal to the CAS, which decided on Wednesday to ban Naser. Her ban is effective immediately, meaning she will miss the Tokyo Olympics.