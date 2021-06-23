Cancel
Marceaux, Crews earn All-American honors

By LSU Athletics
KATC News
 14 days ago
LSU junior pitcher Landon Marceaux and freshman rightfielder Dylan Crews continue to add to their list of All-America honors, as both players have been named Perfect Game second-team All-Americans, and Crews has been voted a third-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Earlier this month, Marceaux was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America and by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and Crews received third-team All-America honors from the NCBWA.

Marceaux, a right-hander from Destrehan, La., was 7-7 on the year with a 2.54 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 102.2 innings. A second-team All-SEC selection, he is No. 4 in the league in innings pitched, No. 5 in ERA and No. 7 in strikeouts.

He helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning a relief win on two days’ rest in the championship game versus Oregon after firing 101 pitches in a starting assignment against Gonzaga.

Marceaux was named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after defeating South Carolina on April 15, firing a career-high 12 Ks while working seven shutout innings.

Crews was named last week as the National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game. The product of Longwood, Fla., hit .362 (89-for-246) this season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He has also received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition.

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represents the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of second baseman Mike Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

He is No. 1 in the SEC this season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in base hits, No. 3 in runs scored, No. 3 in doubles, No. 4 in on-base percentage (.453) and No. 5 in home runs.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.
