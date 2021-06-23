Superman & Lois Drops Some Clues About the Post-Crisis Arrowverse Timeline
As you might expect, tonight's flashback episode of Superman & Lois, titled "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," gave Superman fans a chance to look back at some of the key events that have shaped the life of this universe's Man of Steel. It also dropped some hints about the overall timeline of the Arrowverse in the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths continuity, including a few specific dates that give fans a better sense of when certain events were happening, outside of the very general "whiteboard timeline" that Cisco put together last season on The Flash. So let's dig in a little bit, shall we?comicbook.com