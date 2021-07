Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers were able to take down the Phoenix Suns on the road Monday night. Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals was mostly the Suns attempting to claw back against the Clippers. PG13 wouldn’t let that happen and would finish with a 41-point double-double with 13 rebounds. There was a lot of great basketball in a game that many thought would end the series. Now the series is going to a Game 6 in LA.