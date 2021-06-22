Air Force Veteran, Wayne A. Smith, Passes Away
Wayne Allan Smith passed away on February 11, 2021, at Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI. Wayne Allan Smith was born on April 4, 1942, to Maynard Smith and Hazel Mary (Maynard) Smith in Providence, Rhode Island. Wayne was the oldest of three children; he had two sisters, Lynda Puglia and Beverly Luz. Wayne was born prematurely and his early arrival into the world set a tone that he kept his entire life as Wayne was always early or on time.