Charlie Morton Earns 100th Career Victory as Atlanta Beats the Mets 3-0

Walker (7-3) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a win over the Yankees on Saturday. He also had five strikeouts. Walker was working on a no-hitter in the sixth inning until Aaron Judge took him deep to center field with one out. He departed the game two batters later having already thrown 106 pitches, but left with a plenty-comfortable 8-2 lead. Walker has been one of the top free-agent signings of the 2021 season, holding opponents to three runs or fewer in 13 of his 15 starts while posting a 2.44 ERA that ranks 10th in the National League. He's lined up to make his next start against the Pirates next week.