Lookouts 8th Inning Miscues Allow Trash Pandas to Win 5-2
(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but surrendered five unanswered runs in the 5-2 loss. Jose Barrero ignited the Lookouts offense in the first inning by drawing a lead-off walk and stealing second base. Cedrola then smacked an RBI double and was driven in by Koloszvary to make it 2-0. Starting pitcher Ricky Salinas cruised along for five innings before getting into trouble in the sixth. Salinas finished the game allowing two runs and striking out eight batters.wdef.com