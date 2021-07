Abreu went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-5 loss to Minnesota. Abreu swatted his 15th homer in the sixth inning to put the White Sox on the board. It was the second home run in as many games for the slugging first baseman and third in the last six. June was not kind to Abreu, who batted .182 with eight RBI during the month, but he's matched that RBI total in just five July games (9-for-23, .391).