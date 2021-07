ARLINGTON (AP) — Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward loves sharing the story of Kyle Gibson, the veteran right-hander who flopped in his first opening day start. Gibson was 2-6 last year in his Rangers debut, then this season had a 135.00 ERA after getting only one out in the shortest opening day start in franchise history, and shortest in the majors since 1982. He is now the American League ERA leader at 2.00, and a likely first-time All-Star.