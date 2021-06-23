After 2021 Draft Lottery, Thunder Will Pick at 6, 16, 18, 34, 36 and 55

With the calendar flipping to July, preparation for the 2021 NBA offseason is in full swing, beginning with the NBA Draft on July 29. Following a 47-25 campaign, the Denver Nuggets have the 26th pick in this year’s draft, an opportunity to add another young player to the mix. Denver can go in several directions when it comes to this year’s draft, with a particular focus likely placed on adding a guard or wing as a result of Jamal Murray’s injury and the importance of having quality wing depth in the modern NBA.