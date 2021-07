Devin Booker is unarguably the best scorer in the Phoenix Suns roster, but even he is no match to Jae Crowder when it comes to long-distance bombs. Yes, you read that right. In a friendly contest during the Suns’ open practice ahead of the NBA Finals, Booker and Crowder had a 3-point competition from the logo. While one would expect it to be over quickly since Crowder was up against Booker, that was not the case.