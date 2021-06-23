Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

Chilling Out on The Central Coast: Get a Much-Needed Reset in Carmel, Monterey and Big Sur

By Melanie Haiken
marinmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe restorative getaway is among the top travel trends for summer 2021, and no wonder — who doesn’t feel the need to hit the reset button as the world reopens? Marin road-trippers are lucky in this department; we don’t have to go far to find a true nature-based retreat. These Carmel, Monterey and Big Sur resorts immerse guests in the beauty of their surroundings while offering a host of activities to shake off stress and make a fresh start.

marinmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Marin County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
City
Carmel Valley, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
Marin County, CA
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinclair Lewis
Person
Ansel Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#Ventana Big Sur Imagine#Japanese#The Sur House#Spa Alila#Ventana Big Sur#Mcway Falls#Keyhole Arch#La Playa Carmel Historic#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Wiley, Garcia concede in NYC mayoral primary

Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley conceded to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Wednesday after new vote totals showed Adams maintaining a slim, 1-point lead over Garcia. In separate remarks, Garcia and Wiley acknowledged that they had fallen short of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy