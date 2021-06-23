Chilling Out on The Central Coast: Get a Much-Needed Reset in Carmel, Monterey and Big Sur

The restorative getaway is among the top travel trends for summer 2021, and no wonder — who doesn’t feel the need to hit the reset button as the world reopens? Marin road-trippers are lucky in this department; we don’t have to go far to find a true nature-based retreat. These Carmel, Monterey and Big Sur resorts immerse guests in the beauty of their surroundings while offering a host of activities to shake off stress and make a fresh start.