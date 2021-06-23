Kuemper defeats Atlantic in Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball

(Atlantic) Austin Tigges went the distance on the hill and led Kuemper past Atlantic 4-1 in a Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball game at Atlantic on Tuesday night.

Tigges allowed one run on six hits, struck out four batters, and did not give up a walk in seven innings of work. The Knights scored four runs on eight hits and committed three errors.

Gunner Kirchhoff blasted a two-out home run in the bottom of the first inning. The right-handed hitting senior muscled an outside pitch over the right-field fence to put the Trojans up 1-0 early.

The Knights responded with two runs in the third and two more in the fourth inning. Luke Hicks drilled an RBI single, and Trevor Rial laced an RBI double for the Knights to push the visitors to a 2-1 lead in the third. Kuemper added two more runs in the fourth on Logan Sibenaller’s sac-fly and Blake Pottebaum’s RBI single.

Eight of the nine Kuemper batters stroked a hit. Logan Sibenaller, Austin Tigges, and Lukes Hicks doubled, and Blake Pottebaum, Cal Wanninger, Trevor Rial, Benicio Lujano, and Max Irlmeier stroked singles.

Gunner Kirchhoff led the Trojans at the plate with a home run and a single. Colin Mullenix, Grant Sturm, Wyatt Redinbaugh, and Garrett Reynolds each hit a single.

The Knights sit atop of the Hawkeye Ten Conference at 10-3 and 13-5 overall. Atlantic falls to 6-10 in the conference and 7-10 overall.

Atlantic hosts Harlan on Thursday, and Kuemper is at home against St. Albert on Thursday.