OMAHA, Neb.—Tennessee ranks sixth in the nation in runs, but it is less effective when facing left-handed pitchers on the mound. The Vols entered the College World Series batting .261 against southpaws as opposed to .285 versus right-handed pitchers, and it drew one of the best left-handed arms in the nation in Virginia’s Andrew Abbott in their opening game. Abbott was dominant, limiting Tennessee to five hits over six shutout innings while striking out 10 to surpass Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter as the nation’s leader in strikeouts (162) and hand UT a 6-0 loss Sunday inside TD Ameritrade Park.