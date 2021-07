​LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Public Use Restrictions for the Fremont-Winema National Forest are being updated effective this Wednesday, July 7, now prohibiting campfires on the Forest in the Mountain Lakes, Sky Lakes and Mount Thielsen Wilderness Areas. “Recent hot, dry weather has affected fuel conditions, even at higher elevations, with low fuel moisture levels typically seen later in the season,” said Interagency Fire Management Officer Jeb Koons. “This increases the risk for wildfire in wilderness areas where initial attack is challenging and the potential for rapid fire growth is high.”