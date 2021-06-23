Cancel
Football

Reaching higher: After tough off-field year as a junior, Hornet prepares for big senior year

By MIKE KAYS mkays@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 14 days ago


Few years can be more difficult than the one Brayson Lawson battled through last year.

From October on, he mourned the loss of his mother Misti, who succumbed to stage four breast cancer, while pushing on as a Hilldale football junior.

Yet, he turned grief to motivation, beginning with the first game following her passing.

At Broken Bow, and off a pick set by fellow receiver Logan Harper, Lawson was set free on a dash to the corner of the end zone with a catch at the 5, taking it in to cap a 55-second, 95-yard drive following a goal-line stand by the defense he was also on. Then came a two-point pitch by him off a swinging gate went to Dylan Walker, who sprinted in for the go-ahead conversion.

Hilldale won 34-33.

From that point on, a flower was placed in her usual home seat. Lawson would spend time there before each game.

“It took a while to adjust to her being gone,” he said. “But she’s in a better place now.”

Hilldale made the quarterfinals, yet again was denied a first-ever semifinal trip.

Now, Lawson, a three-way threat for the Hornets as a receiver, cornerback and return specialist, looks to being stronger this fall — in more ways than one.

“She was such a strong person to go through what she did,” he said of his mother. “If she can do that, I can go through my own adversity.”

How else is he stronger? Added muscle.

“I’m 195 now and I was 180-something (listed last year at 187). It’s been about a lot of time working in the gym,” the 6-footer said.

Hilldale head coach David Blevins has noticed the change.

“It seems like about 15 pounds of muscle. He’s really committed himself out here and when he’s playing well, we’re a hard team to beat,” Blevins said.

“His ball skills are phenomenal. He’s a shutdown corner, and a good, but gambling return man.”

More on his gambling later.

Lawson had 932 yards all-purpose yards in 2020, 339 yards on 18 receptions last year, and exactly 266 yards on kickoffs as well as punt returns, with averages of 28.6 and 19. His longest was 78 yards on kickoffs and 36 on punts. He also had two interceptions and 12 deflections.

And, he was a starter in basketball as well, averaging 12 points per game.

Yet he elected to give up AAU basketball this summer, using that time to attend college football team camps on his own time. Last week was his first — to Southwestern Oklahoma. He has additional camps at Pitt State and East Central scheduled, and “maybe a couple more,” he noted.

“I’m still playing both this year and I’m preparing in both sports this summer, but I decided football was my best shot at college and the team camps are the way to get my name out there,” he added.

Blevins thinks Lawson’s name will become more etched in minds this fall.

“It’s his senior year. He wants to leave it better than he found it,” Blevins said. “We had a good run last year but we want to go further than that. And when he’s on, he’s on.”

Sensing Mom’s enduring presence is one motivational factor, as is a shot at a gold ball, but Lawson also looks back at last year’s senior class and especially Walker for further inspiration.

“It’s bad for him that a lot of seniors in college got to return with an added year of eligibility due to COVID, and that took a lot of scholarships away, one that should be his,” Lawson said of the All-Phoenix receiver and fellow secondary mate who was also a state high jump champion.

“He went hard every time, every play. If you made him mad, he would go even harder. We were all brothers, but I really looked up to him as one of the best to come through here.”

Now, about that gambling mentality…

“Most people, if a punt hits the ground, they get out of the way,” Blevins said.

Indeed, Hilldale has a code name for staying away from bad punts. The thing is, Lawson has a thing for those grasshoppers.

It’s a risk-reward deal, focused on his quickness and judging the immediate scene. But it always comes down to the hands.

On his first return in last year’s quarterfinal loss to Cushing, Lawson made a late decision to grab and run as the coverage converged, but didn’t field it cleanly. The turnover led to the first touchdown of the game.

Late in the fourth — same game — Lawson scooped up a punt on a hop between defenders at the Cushing 27 and returned it 33 yards, giving the Hornets hope for a second consecutive come-from-behind playoff win. A tipped-away pass on fourth down from the 39 at the goal line, intended for Walker, ended the comeback bid.

“Brayson is capable of taking those to the house, but sometimes it hops the wrong way and it burns you,” Blevins said.

Lawson’s working on those hands.

“Strength, cuts, hands, it’s about getting better at everything,” he said.

That’s what Blevins and the Hornets are counting on.

An even better Lawson.

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
