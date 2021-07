Syracuse-area voting rights activists are pleading with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer not to give up in his effort to push through comprehensive legislation when senators return from recess in two weeks. Monday’s gathering of more than three dozen people in front of the federal building is one of nearly 200 “deadline for democracy” events taking place across the country during the break. Christine Wood with Public Citizen told the crowd that provisions of the For the People Act, also known as S-1, need to be in place soon.