SAND LAKE, Mich. — Riders on the Air Flyer amusement ride at the Sand Lake carnival were briefly stuck on the ride Friday evening when it broke down. The Air Flyer, which stands over 100 feet tall, carries riders on swings to the top of the tower and rotates. It reportedly broke down around 7 p.m. and left riders stranded until emergency personnel arrived. Police say everyone was evacuated and no one was injured.