Red Flag Warning issued for Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 20:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226, 227, AND 460 Winds have fallen below critical values and a slight increase in moisture has started over the region.alerts.weather.gov