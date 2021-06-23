Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 20:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 101, 102, 229, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, AND 466 The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM PDT to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. Fire weather zone 229. Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thunderstorm chances with dry lightning potential will increase late Wednesday morning and continue through the evening. Winds have decreased this evening and will no longer create high fire danger tonight or tomorrow. * WIND...Gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms Wednesday. * HUMIDITY...RH values will improve overnight. RH of 20 to 30 percent is expected for Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning is not recommended. The very dry conditions coupled with an increasing chance for lightning could potentially initiate new fire starts.