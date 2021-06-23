Cancel
Kentwood, LA

Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Is Living In An RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight For Conservatorship

By Lidia Mosqueda
Hollywood Life
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Spears has reportedly sold the Kentwood, Louisiana home Britney grew up in and relocated to a motor home in the outskirts of town, a new report claims. Ahead of Britney Spears‘ June 23 court appearance, her father’s alleged state-of-affairs were revealed in a new report by The New York Times. Apparently, Jamie Spears, has been living in a motor home, parked in a storage facility lot in Kentwood, Louisiana.

