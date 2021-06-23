Cancel
New York City, NY

Primary Elections 2021: Preliminary Results Reported on Election Night

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York City Board of Elections released the unofficial results of the June 22 primary elections on Tuesday night, following poll closures at 9 p.m. Unofficial results on Election Night saw Oswald Feliz in the lead in the District 15 Democratic primary, with 39 percent of the vote share, Eric Dinowitz in the lead in the District 11 Democratic primary, with 41 percent of the vote share, and Pierina Sanchez in the lead in District 14 Democratic primary, with 39 percent of the vote share. In the Republican District 15 primary, Ariel Rivera Diaz led with 49 percent of the vote.

