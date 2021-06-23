Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

BIZNOTE: Thai Togo offering takeout, delivery ‘comfort food’ in West Seattle

westseattleblog.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people from Snohomish County who “love to cook” have just opened Thai Togo, offering takeout and delivery from one of West Seattle’s bustling commissary kitchens, in The Triangle. They go by the nicknames Tata and Link, and they describe their short menu as “comfort food.” While you may zero in on the Pad Thai as your style of Thai comfort food, they’re also cooking up Khao Soi, a Northern Thai noodle dish, plus wraps and fish cakes. This is their first restaurant venture, but they’ve both worked in the industry for years. “Time to do something for ourselves, before we’re too old,” explains Tata. So why West Seattle? “It’s a nice community,” Link offers. Their hours/days may change when they see what the market wants, but for now, it’s Wednesdays-Sundays, 4 pm-9 pm, You can order online for takeout via their website, or order for delivery via Door Dash or GrubHub.

westseattleblog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thai Food#West Seattle#Comfort Food#Togo#Food Drink#Wsb#Triangle#Tata#Northern Thai#Time#Grubhub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CharitiesPosted by
Reuters

Gates Foundation says co-chair Melinda could leave after two years

July 7 (Reuters) - The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday co-chair Melinda French Gates could leave the charitable foundation after two years if either she or billionaire Bill Gates decide they cannot continue to lead the foundation together. The foundation will also be expanding the number of trustees to oversee...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Robert Downey Sr.,"Putney Swope" filmmaker, has died at 85

Robert Downey Sr., the acclaimed filmmaker, actor, and father of Robert Downey Jr., died Wednesday after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, his son announced on Instagram. He was 85. "Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's," Downey Jr. wrote. "He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy