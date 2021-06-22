Brown Bears compete at Top Prospects

At the 2021 TN Top Prospect Games, our Trackman B1 portable unit was purring and spitting out advanced ball flight metrics, including exit velocities and distance for all 90+ prospects. During gameplay, the Trackman unit collected critical pitch metrics, such as velocity and spin rate. We saw 10 arms top 85+ during the two days, including FB spin rate up to 2577 rpm and some breaking balls nearing 3000 rpm. On the offensive side of things, we had 32 players top 90+ exit velo and 11 players average 85+ during the BP session. TrackMan is the global leader in ball-tracking accuracy. Following a Prep Baseball Report event, all players will get unrivaled access to their performance data in the Trackman interactive app. Below we look at key Trackman terms and categories leaders from the event.