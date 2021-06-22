Tonya Wagner Named Dean of the College of Business, Leadership, and Ethics at Viterbo University
LA CROSSE, Wis – Tonya Wagner has been named the dean of the College of Business, Leadership, and Ethics at Viterbo University. She begins her new post Tuesday, July 6. As dean of the College of Business, Leadership, and Ethics, Wagner will oversee the university’s undergraduate and graduate business programs, the Master of Arts in Servant Leadership program, the Center for Professional Development, and the D.B. Reinhart Center for Ethics in Leadership.www.viterbo.edu