FMPD searching for men who tried attacking woman at red light

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officers are looking for information on a road rage incident that happened in Downtown Fort Myers on Monday night.

Two people driving out of the Downtown Fort Myers area stopped at Fowler Street and Second Street for a red light.

While at the light, a male in a blue tank top and a hat exited the passenger side of a black 4-door hatchback vehicle.

He allegedly tried to assault a woman who was also waiting at the light, a spokesperson for the Fort Myers Police Department said.

There were other drivers at the intersection who saw the incident, but nobody stopped, the spokesperson said.

Police are urging people with tips or information to reach out to FMPD or SWFL Crime Stoppers.