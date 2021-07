The Skiatook Auction has banged the gavel for the last time. After 47 years in business, auctioneer Richard Barnes is retiring. Barnes started following his grandfather around as he worked at auctions at five years old. He made his first sale at 13 and was hooked. He held his first auction at the original Skiatook Auction location at 105 E. Rogers. Barnes wanted to stop attending school and just do auctions, but his parents told him he had to stay in school or they would close the auction.