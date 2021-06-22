Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Economists agree inflation may hit 5.5% this year

By Gabriela Henriquez Stoikow
miamitodaynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation is here already. Prices of goods are increasing and consumers are starting to notice it. The federal response due to the coronavirus health crisis caused an extra liquidity in the system and the monetary base is expanding at record levels. As a consequence, economists agree that inflation may rise up to 5.5% at the end of 2021 but are still uncertain what levels it will reach by 2022 and what policies the Federal Reserve Bank will take.

www.miamitodaynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Economists#The Federal Reserve Bank#The University Of Miami#Stratinfo#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Feds#Refinance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesssouthernillinoisnow.com

The Fed Acknowledges Inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4%, up from its March projection of 2.4%, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42%.1.
StocksRepublic

Stocks edge higher as investors await latest Fed minutes

NEW YORK — Stocks edged higher Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak. Investors are watching the bond market, where yields have tumbled sharply in the last couple of days despite strong economic data. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 12:47 p.m....
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady above $1,800/oz as lower yields counter stronger dollar

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Thursday as lower U.S. Treasury yields countered a stronger dollar after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed that the central bank is moving towards tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. Spot gold was little changed at $1,803.01...
StocksDetroit News

Stocks close higher, led by gains for tech; bond yields drop

New York – Stocks are closing higher Wednesday, led by gains in Apple, Oracle and other tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to close at a record high. Banks rose despite another drop in bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32% from 1.37% a day earlier. Industrial stocks and health care companies were also among the gainers. Energy stocks fell as the price of oil dropped.
BusinessMarshall Independent

Fed officials discussed potential reduction in stimulus

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials started discussing at their meeting last month the timing and mechanics of reducing their huge monthly bond purchases, which are used to keep longer-term interest rates in check. The debate, revealed in the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting released Wednesday, reflected a broadly positive...
Marketskitco.com

Falling yields of the 10-year note support higher gold prices

Today the minutes from last month’s FOMC meeting were released. They revealed that Federal Reserve members are now talking about the timeline to start reducing their asset purchases at a pace quicker than earlier anticipated. The net effect on U.S. debt instruments was a drop in the existing yields. Currently, the 10-year Treasury note is fixed at 1.315%, with the 30-year treasury at its lowest level since February at 1.936%. Declining yields increase the demand for the safe-haven asset gold as it lowers the cost of owning the precious yellow metal.
BusinessArkansas Online

At June meeting, Fed talked of cuts in bond purchases

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve officials started discussing at their meeting last month the timing and mechanics of reducing their huge monthly bond purchases, which are used to keep longer-term interest rates in check. The debate, revealed in the minutes of the Fed's June meeting that were released Wednesday, reflected a...
Marketskitco.com

Gold prices holding above $1,800 following Fed Minutes

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support just above $1,800 an ounce and is seeing little reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes that highlighted discussion that some committee members see the potential for the central bank to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. The minutes of the...
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Fed Officials Surprised By Higher-than-expected Inflation Spike

Rising prices amid the recovery from the pandemic shutdown were predicted, but the recent jump in US inflation was higher than Federal Reserve officials had expected, the Fed said Wednesday. Given a risk that prices will remain higher for some time, officials stressed the central bank will need to be...
EconomyNBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Dips Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes

The Fed is expected to publish the minutes from its June 15-16 meeting, at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The May Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey is set to be released at 10 a.m. ET. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped on Wednesday morning, ahead of the release of...
Businesskitco.com

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Quickening U.S. recovery puts Fed taper discussion in focus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More clues on just when and how the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin to cut its pandemic-induced bond-buying spree are likely to emerge on Wednesday when the central bank publishes minutes of last month's pivotal meeting. Fed officials opened debate on dialing down their $120 billion a...
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

General Mills faces big inflation hit

Food company General Mills is projecting a big hit from inflation this year. During an investor call, company officials said inflation is running at 7% this year. "While I don't want to get too specific at the segment level, what I will tell you is all of our segments are experiencing higher inflation," said Chief Financial Officer Kofi Bruce.
BusinessForexTV.com

Eurozone Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In May

Eurozone producer prices increased at a faster pace in May driven by a surge in energy cost, data from Eurostat showed on Friday. Industrial producer prices were up 9.6 percent year-on-year, following a 7.6 percent rise in April. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 9.5 percent. Excluding energy, producer...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Inflation will hurt low-income Americans for years to come

Dana M. Peterson is an executive vice president and chief economist at The Conference Board. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. As consumer prices rise for food, energy, housing and a number of other goods and services, Americans are feeling the pinch. But lower-income families and retirees on fixed incomes will especially feel their buying power erode -- not just in the short-term, but for many years to come, further widening the nation's wealth gap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy