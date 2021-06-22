Economists agree inflation may hit 5.5% this year
Inflation is here already. Prices of goods are increasing and consumers are starting to notice it. The federal response due to the coronavirus health crisis caused an extra liquidity in the system and the monetary base is expanding at record levels. As a consequence, economists agree that inflation may rise up to 5.5% at the end of 2021 but are still uncertain what levels it will reach by 2022 and what policies the Federal Reserve Bank will take.www.miamitodaynews.com