Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Boss on Tally & Alder’s Connection, the Camarilla and More

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Black Hills Pioneer
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 premiere, “Of the Blood.”]. Fortunately, Motherland: Fort Salem doesn’t make us wait long to see the Unit — witches Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), and Tally (Jessica Sutton) — reunited in Season 2. But even as they celebrate being together again (and heading to War College!), the premiere leaves us with so many questions about them.

www.bhpioneer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyne Renée
Person
Taylor Hickson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camarilla#Motherland#War College#General Alder#Alder And Tally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
PTSD
Related
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ has how many episodes?

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ has how many episodes?. Motherland: Fort Salem is a riveting supernatural thriller about three witches who join the Army as part of a government pact to keep all witches in the United States from being executed. Motherland: Fort Salem season two has finally arrived on Freeform and Hulu after more than a year of anticipation, and fans are eager to learn all about it.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Season 2 of ‘Motherland’: Is ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Based on a True Story?

Season 2 of ‘Motherland’: Is ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Based on a True Story?. Season 2 of Motherland: Fort Salem premieres tonight (June 22) at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. As three witches fighting in the US Army, the supernatural series stars Taylor Hickson (Deadpool), Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth), and newcomer Ashley Nicole Williams. This webpage contains everything you need to know about the series’ inspiration.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Are There Male Witches in the Army on the Supernatural Drama 'Motherland: Fort Salem'?

Freeform’s drama series Motherland: Fort Salem is set in the present day in a different version of the United States, where witches were not burned during the Salem Witch Trials. Instead, the U.S. government made a deal with the supernaturals — all future generations of witches will fight on behalf of the country. Young witches who are at least 18 fight all of Uncle Sam’s adversaries, foreign and domestic, in exchange for their lives.
EntertainmentPosted by
Distractify

The Magic of 'Motherland: Fort Salem' Was Crafted in Canada

Freeform's new supernatural drama Motherland: Fort Salem premiered in March 2020, following three witches who decide to enlist in the U.S. Army. In this fictional universe, the Salem Accord ended the persecution of witches 300 years ago. The country is now ruled by women, but all witches now have to fight in the military.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 2 spoilers: New recruits!

Following tonight’s big premiere, want to know where the story will be going on Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 2? We’ve already seen where the premiere started off in terms of new witches and the aftermath of the finale. Yet, it does still feel like we’re watching the story feel itself out. Things are a little different from the first go-around, though the characters and the essence of the show are still the same. Is this a show about witchcraft? Sure, but it’s also about community and how challenges are tackled. We’re excited to see where things go this season, but also how many people watch.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ 2×01 Preview Guide: “Of the Blood”

One of the best shows of last year, Motherland: Fort Salem is returning tonight and we have to admit that we are really excited for it. The show returns tonight with an episode entitled, “Of The Blood.” In the episode, “Despite the threat of the Camarilla, the discovery of new witches gives Alder hope. Tally struggles with her role as a Biddy, and Raelle and Abigail return to Fort Salem with their mysterious new abilities.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season Three? Has the Freeform Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, the Motherland: Fort Salem TV show stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee. The series is set in an alternate version of present-day America. In this reality, witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the United States government to fight for their country. The story follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons. In the second season, Raelle (Hickson), Tally (Sutton), and Abigail (Williams) confront higher stakes, dangerous magic, and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters — the Camarilla.
NFLthesalemnewsonline.com

‘College Bowl,’ Time Jump for ‘David Makes Man,’ Return to ‘Fort Salem,’ A ‘No. 9’ Farce, ‘This Is Pop’

The classic College Bowl format gets a new look, with Peyton Manning hosting. OWN’s artful David Makes Man shifts its coming-of-age hero to adulthood. The young witches of Freeform’s Motherland: Fort Salem face new enemies in a second season. In streaming: For laughs with a bite, BritBox launches a new season of the cult anthology series Inside No. 9, and Netflix goes on a seven-decade journey of pop-music history.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Shawn Hatosy's Pope Revisits Last Season

Animal Kingdom fans now have less than a week to go until Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) coming storming back to TNT for a fifth season (unless you caught the sneak preview Saturday night- nice move, TNT). Now the last time we checked in on the Codys' real-life counterparts, they were looking back on the long-running series' pilot episode. But this time around, the network is offering a brief refresher course on where things stand heading into the series return. Finally out from underneath Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) shadow, the boys look to reaffirm the family's seat at the head of the crime world. But that's going to mean facing off with those looking for answers about Smurf's demise and others looking to challenge the Codys' power. But the conflicts will come from within, too- as Deran, Pope, Craig, and J each look to take the reins of the family.
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

Fear Street Part One: 1994 (2021) Review

Being traumatized to death after reading an R.L. Stine book seemed like a tradition in school, when I was a child. The Goosebumps series was a staple of my childhood, as Stine crafted legitimately terrifying episodic horror, with a whimsical, almost childlike quality to it. The Goosebumps TV series was even more terrifying as a child, as words came to life to produce vivid, anxiety-inducing imagery. Now grown up, I feel foolish to have been traumatized by Stine’s work, but the stress was real as a child. Watching Netflix’s latest film, Fear Street Part One: 1994, based on the book series of the same name by Stine, all of these memories came flooding back. This time, however, it’s an R-rated extravaganza, which cranks the violence to 11 in an amazingly cathartic throwback to 1990s TV slashers, and a perfect vehicle to exalt R.L. Stine’s greatest hits.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Watch the New Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ (VIDEO)

Horror fans are in for a summer treat with Netflix’s Fear Street, which has now dropped the trailer for this coming Friday’s installment of the R. L. Stine trilogy. As can be seen in the trailer (watch below), Fear Street Part 2: 1978 promises many classic horror tropes, including summer camp getaways, teenage romance, blood and guts, and, of course, a masked axe murderer. All of this action appropriately set to Gloria Gaynor’s popular disco hit, “I Will Survive,” released in October 1978.

Comments / 0

Community Policy