‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Boss on Tally & Alder’s Connection, the Camarilla and More

Animal Kingdom fans now have less than a week to go until Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) coming storming back to TNT for a fifth season (unless you caught the sneak preview Saturday night- nice move, TNT). Now the last time we checked in on the Codys' real-life counterparts, they were looking back on the long-running series' pilot episode. But this time around, the network is offering a brief refresher course on where things stand heading into the series return. Finally out from underneath Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) shadow, the boys look to reaffirm the family's seat at the head of the crime world. But that's going to mean facing off with those looking for answers about Smurf's demise and others looking to challenge the Codys' power. But the conflicts will come from within, too- as Deran, Pope, Craig, and J each look to take the reins of the family.