Potsdam sewage treatment plant continues to rely on generators after failure

Midlothian, TX - Where does the water come from that serves the City of Midlothian’s retail and wholesale water customers?. If you answered both, you are correct. The surface water from these two sources is treated at one of Midlothian’s two water treatment plants to meet the high drinking water standards set and monitored by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The annual Consumer Confidence Report for Midlothian’s water treatment system was recently published for both the Tayman (No. 1) and Auger (No. 2) plants, showing that Midlothian continues to be recognized as a Superior Public Water System. This designation is held by only 700 out of the 7,024 active water systems in Texas (as of July 2019). It implies that the water system is exceeding minimum acceptable standards for the system operations and the quality of the water. Over the years, Midlothian has also received many awards from the Texas Water Utilities Association for the Best Tasting Drinking Water, the most recent being a runner-up award in 2017.